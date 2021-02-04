 Skip to main content
North Dakota House kills vaccination bill split in two

State representatives on Thursday killed a bill dealing with several aspects of vaccination.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, brought House Bill 1301, which would have prohibited people's inquiries and access to others' vaccination status and records, except for health care entities and schools; prohibited employers from requiring their workers be immunized, except for health care facilities; and provided civil immunity to all people sued by someone who contracted a communicable disease, with some exceptions.

The bill was divided into two parts on the House floor. The first part dealt with privacy of vaccination records; the second part dealt with the rest of the bill.

"If we can't even pass something like this or the (second part) of this bill, I guess there's no hope," Koppelman told the House. "I guess we don't care about anybody's individual privacy or their individual freedom on vaccinations."

Some lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill being broad in nature and going against federal vaccination requirements.

The entire bill was defeated when the House voted 61-32 to kill the first division and 71-23 to kill the second division.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

