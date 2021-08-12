North Dakota holds first carbon storage hearing as ethanol plant seeks to capture emissions

The ethanol plant produces about 180,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Red Trail wants to inject the carbon dioxide down a well east of the Stark County plant into the Broom Creek rock formation more than 6,300 feet deep. There, the carbon dioxide would form a plume in the pore space, which is the cavities within rock. The carbon dioxide would exist in a form known as "supercritical" under a higher pressure and temperature and would take on various properties of both a gas and liquid.

The carbon dioxide is meant to stay in the rock forever. It would be sealed above by a 100-foot rock layer with characteristics that make it impermeable, unlike the injection layer, said Steven Smith, principal geologist for integrated analytical solutions with the EERC. Another 300-foot impermeable layer would seal it below. The nearest drinking water source lies 4,000 feet above the injection layer.

“I believe this is an excellent candidate for a storage facility,” Smith said.

Research has shown no evidence of any pathways where a leak of carbon dioxide could travel back up to the earth’s surface, and seismic activity does not pose a risk, said Amanda Livers-Douglas, a principal geoscientist with the EERC.