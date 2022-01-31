North Dakota holds $104 million in unclaimed property awaiting return to owners

North Dakotans have $104 million in unclaimed property registered with the state, and officials would like to return it to its rightful owners.

State data shows an uptick in abandoned property reported to the Department of Trust Lands over the past decade, including $29 million during the most recent two-year budget cycle. The amount of property returned to owners also has grown as awareness spreads about the program amid the department's education efforts, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said. The department returned nearly $13 million over the past two years, up from $7 million the previous cycle.

Unclaimed property can range from unpaid life insurance benefits to forgotten bank accounts. The state becomes involved when companies holding the property cannot locate the owner, so they submit it to the state.

“It’s our goal to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes,” Smith said.

Interest on unclaimed property benefits the Common Schools Trust Fund, which is managed by the Department of Trust Lands. North Dakota is one of four states with such a setup -- most other states place interest into their general funds, according to Smith.

She said the program "can make a meaningful difference for people." One woman who thought she had about $10,000 in unclaimed property was shocked to find out recently that the amount was actually $500,000, Smith said.

People can go to unclaimedproperty.nd.gov to search to see if they have unclaimed property and make a claim.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.