North Dakota has heightened fire danger

All of North Dakota's 53 counties have a high or very high fire danger rating, according to the state's Fire Danger Map.

The fire danger rating is issued daily. High fire danger means fires can start easily from most causes and left unattended are likely to escape.

Very high fire danger means fire start easily from all causes and spread and increase quickly, immediately after ignition.

About half of North Dakota's counties have burn bans or restrictions in effect, mostly in western North Dakota.

North Dakota's Forest Service reminds residents of the following:

Be aware of open burning rules

Ensure chains do not drag while towing a trailer

Be careful when driving on dry brush or grass.

Check lawnmower and power equipment regularly on hot, dry days

Keep a shovel or fire extinguisher handy when working outside

Burleigh and Morton counties each have a high fire danger rating.

