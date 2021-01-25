North Dakota Guard soldiers return from DC duty; soldiers not among those in parking garage

About 150 North Dakota National Guard soldiers who helped provide security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration have returned home after a weeklong mission.
None of the soldiers was part of a group made to rest in a cold parking garage -- an incident that sparked an outcry in the nation's capital.
About 130 of the soldiers flew in to Bismarck on two airplanes late Sunday. The soldiers are with the 816th Military Police Company, which is headquartered in Dickinson with a detachment in Bismarck. Another 20 soldiers with the Bismarck-based 81st Civil Support Team arrived at the airport earlier in the evening.
The North Dakota soldiers were among nearly 26,000 Guard members from dozens of states who worked security in Washington, D.C., during the 59th presidential inauguration last week. The beefing up of security came in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five dead.
The treatment of the troops while they were in Washington has become an issue, after reports that Guardsmen were forced to take rest breaks outside the Capitol building, including in a cold parking garage with few bathrooms. Some lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., have called for an investigation.
North Dakota soldiers were not among those who were sent to the parking garage, according to Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk.
"Our soldiers stayed at their hotel every night except one night, when they spent the night at FedEx Field," he said, referring to a football stadium where Washington's National Football League team plays. "They slept in warm, comfortable areas of suites -- no complaints. The soldiers spent the night there while on a security mission because it was more convenient to stay rather than travel back to their hotel only to return in the morning."
