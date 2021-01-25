North Dakota Guard soldiers return from DC duty; soldiers not among those in parking garage

About 150 North Dakota National Guard soldiers who helped provide security for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration have returned home after a weeklong mission.

None of the soldiers was part of a group made to rest in a cold parking garage -- an incident that sparked an outcry in the nation's capital.

About 130 of the soldiers flew in to Bismarck on two airplanes late Sunday. The soldiers are with the 816th Military Police Company, which is headquartered in Dickinson with a detachment in Bismarck. Another 20 soldiers with the Bismarck-based 81st Civil Support Team arrived at the airport earlier in the evening.

The North Dakota soldiers were among nearly 26,000 Guard members from dozens of states who worked security in Washington, D.C., during the 59th presidential inauguration last week. The beefing up of security came in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five dead.