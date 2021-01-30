North Dakota grapples with Biden’s flurry of climate orders

Much of the best federal minerals have already been leased in North Dakota, Ness said. Across the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, an arm of the Forest Service, three-quarters of 845,000 acres open for leasing have been secured by oil companies, according to the agency.

Federal leases last for 10 years, and permits are good for two years.

Drilling statewide has slowed significantly since last spring amid low oil prices. Just 13 rigs were operating in the state on Friday, down from the mid-50s before the pandemic.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told regulators this week that one aspect of Biden's orders caught his attention: the president set plugging abandoned oil wells as a priority. Helms has been working on a proposal with a group of oil-producing states to make up to $25 million in federal money available to each state over the next five years for cleaning up old well sites. North Dakota began its own abandoned well-plugging effort last year using coronavirus stimulus money.