North Dakota governor declares day of prayer for Ukraine; residence to be lit in blue, yellow

Gov. Doug Burgum declared Wednesday a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

His proclamation notes the Ukrainian heritage of many North Dakotans, as well as the U.S. and Ukraine sharing values of "freedom, democracy and the rule of law."

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine, and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty,” Burgum said in the proclamation.

The Governor's Residence on Wednesday night will be lit in blue and yellow -- the colors of Ukraine's flag -- to show support for the country and its people.

