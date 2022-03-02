 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota governor declares day of prayer for Ukraine; residence to be lit in blue, yellow

Gov. Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum outlines his "Accelerate ND" plan for spending North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, at the state Capitol in Bismarck in September 2021. 

 JACK DURA

Gov. Doug Burgum declared Wednesday a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

His proclamation notes the Ukrainian heritage of many North Dakotans, as well as the U.S. and Ukraine sharing values of "freedom, democracy and the rule of law." 

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning this violence and the threats to innocent civilians in Ukraine, and stands in support of the citizens of Ukraine and their sovereignty,” Burgum said in the proclamation.

The Governor's Residence on Wednesday night will be lit in blue and yellow -- the colors of Ukraine's flag -- to show support for the country and its people.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

