 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota getting $46 million to fix flood-damaged roads

North Dakota getting $46 million to fix flood-damaged roads

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota is getting about $46.2 million to fix roadways damaged by flooding last fall and this past spring.

The emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation is to reconstruct and repair federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. 

The money is being made available under a statewide disaster declaration by Gov. Doug Burgum and an emergency declaration by President Donald Trump.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News