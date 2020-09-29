North Dakota getting $46 million to fix flood-damaged roads

North Dakota is getting about $46.2 million to fix roadways damaged by flooding last fall and this past spring.

The emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation is to reconstruct and repair federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.

The money is being made available under a statewide disaster declaration by Gov. Doug Burgum and an emergency declaration by President Donald Trump.

