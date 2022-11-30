North Dakota getting $4.1M through settlement over Google location tracking

North Dakota is getting $4.1 million through a multistate settlement with search giant Google over its location tracking practices.

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations. The probe was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history."

“This was alarming," North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a statement. "Google’s actions in this regard were contrary to tenets of consumer protection that require the consumers’ permission or, at a minimum, appropriate disclosures to the users so they could make informed decisions.”

The attorneys general said Google misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, violating state consumer protection laws. They called the settlement a historic win for consumers, and the largest multistate settlement in U.S history dealing with privacy, AP reported.

Google, based in Mountain View, California, told AP it fixed the problems several years ago.

“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation, which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago," company spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.

Google has agreed to make location tracking practices more transparent to users. That includes showing them more information when they turn location account settings on and off, and keeping a webpage that gives users information about the data Google collects.

“This historic settlement not only limits Google’s retention and use of North Dakota users’ data, but also allows consumers to make informed decisions about their data,” Wrigley said.

His office didn't immediately say what the $4.1 million will be used for.

People with questions about the settlement can contact the North Dakota Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection at 701-328-3404.