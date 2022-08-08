North Dakota gasoline average price falls below $4 per gallon

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in North Dakota has fallen for the eighth straight week and is now below $4, AAA announced Monday.

The average of $3.97 is the lowest daily average price since May 4, and down 82 cents per gallon from the record of $4.79 set June 15. The average cost for filling up a 15-gallon tank is now $59, about $13 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

"Falling oil prices and a decrease in gasoline demand have paved the way for the recent drop," said Gene LaDoucer, AAA's spokesman in North Dakota. "More relief appears to be on the way after another round of losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets last week."

North Dakota's previous record was $4.23 per gallon, set May 22, 2013, also during a time of high oil prices. That mark was eclipsed this past spring, on May 27, and the average price kept climbing to the mid-June high.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent oil prices skyrocketing. Russia is a major oil producer, and countries such as the U.S. stopped importing its oil. The ongoing unrest has kept prices high and volatile, but the the U.S. price for crude dipped below $90 per barrel last week, the lowest in six months, according to AAA.

The downturn in oil prices has largely been driven by market concerns that the global economy is heading for a recession, the auto club said. The Energy Information Administration last week also reported gains in domestic oil and gasoline supplies, and implied demand for gas was nearly 13% below the level at this time last year.

"Gas prices have certainly taken a downward turn," LaDoucer continued. "North Dakota motorists can find gas for under $3.70 at some stations, and the state average could drop to that price point in the next week or two."

LaDoucer cautioned that the fuel market has been "extremely volatile" this year and that the downward trend could quickly change "if something reignites concerns about fuel supplies."

Analysts say most U.S. drivers have significantly changed their driving habits to cope with high gas prices, but with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the nation's gas stations, demand may start to go up again, The Associated press reported.

Bismarck's average gas price on Monday was $3.93, down from $4.55 a month ago and from the city record of $4.85 set on June 14, but up from $3.24 a year ago.

Grand Forks has the cheapest gas among major North Dakota cities, with an average of $3.85. Fargo is at $3.94 and Minot at $3.95. That national average is $4.06.

For more information, go to gasprices.AAA.com.