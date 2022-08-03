North Dakota funds announce grants for ag-related businesses

Two North Dakota funds that support agriculture-related businesses are providing nearly $1 million in grants to nine projects this quarter, including one in Steele.
Nodak Meats is getting $45,000 for equipment in its custom meat plant in Steele through the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund, according to the state Agriculture Department.
South 40 Beef in Mott is getting $200,000 for expansion through that fund, which supports value-added agriculture businesses. The Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton is receiving $250,000 for technology to increase production.
Meanwhile, North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is providing grants totaling more than $445,000 to six projects, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced.
The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.
People are also reading…
Valley Fiber Processing of Fargo is getting the largest grant this quarter -- $101,000 to help develop its industrial hemp business. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Prototype Garage is getting $100,000 for carbon dioxide extraction work.
Lesser grants are going to an Upham meat business; an Alexandria, Minnesota-based hydroponic farm; North Dakota State University, for work on using soy and corn derivatives to make adhesives; and the state Agriculture Department, for a trade show and trade mission reimbursement program.
Both funds will hold their next grant application hearings Nov. 16-17 in Wahpeton. Applications for both must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc and https://bnd.nd.gov/ag/agriculture-diversification-and-development-fund/.