North Dakota funds announce grants for ag-related businesses

Two North Dakota funds that support agriculture-related businesses are providing nearly $1 million in grants to nine projects this quarter, including one in Steele. 

Nodak Meats is getting $45,000 for equipment in its custom meat plant in Steele through the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund, according to the state Agriculture Department.

South 40 Beef in Mott is getting $200,000 for expansion through that fund, which supports value-added agriculture businesses. The Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton is receiving $250,000 for technology to increase production.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is providing grants totaling more than $445,000 to six projects, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.

Valley Fiber Processing of Fargo is getting the largest grant this quarter -- $101,000 to help develop its industrial hemp business. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Prototype Garage is getting $100,000 for carbon dioxide extraction work.

Lesser grants are going to an Upham meat business; an Alexandria, Minnesota-based hydroponic farm; North Dakota State University, for work on using soy and corn derivatives to make adhesives; and the state Agriculture Department, for a trade show and trade mission reimbursement program.

Both funds will hold their next grant application hearings Nov. 16-17 in Wahpeton. Applications for both must be received by Oct. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc and https://bnd.nd.gov/ag/agriculture-diversification-and-development-fund/.

doug goehring

Doug Goehring

 PROVIDED
