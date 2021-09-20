 Skip to main content
North Dakota firefighters who helped with hurricane recovery back home
alert top story

lydia.png

Lydia Citta with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department holds two puppies she helped rescue while helping with hurricane relief in Louisiana.

 PROVIDED, N.D. DEPT. OF EMERGENCY SERVICES

Fifteen North Dakota firefighters who went to Louisiana to aid Hurricane Ida recovery efforts have returned home.

The firefighters are with the Bismarck Rural, Dickinson, Williston and Williston Rural fire departments. They went south in two groups earlier this month, after Gov. Doug Burgum approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact that allowed the state to send personnel, equipment and commodities.

“I could not be prouder of the work the North Dakota teams have accomplished during this mission,” Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said in a statement, adding that “We are happy to welcome these crews home and are glad everyone is home safe and sound.”

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, struck Louisiana on Aug. 29, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power or water. It was the fifth-most-powerful storm to hit the U.S. and had winds of up to 150 mph, according to The Associated Press.

