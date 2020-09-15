 Skip to main content
North Dakota firefighters to help battle western wildfires

North Dakota firefighters are heading west to help out with the massive wildfires ravaging the West Coast.

A task force of 12 firefighters and one task force leader from the Williston, Grand Forks and Fargo fire departments will go to Oregon. They will travel with three fire trucks, two support vehicles and a command trailer. Williston Fire Chief Jason Catrambone will lead the team.

Gov. Doug Burgum approved the help under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states.

The team will return to North Dakota on Oct. 1.

