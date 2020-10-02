North Dakota firefighters return from battling western wildfires

A task force of 16 firefighters and one task force leader from the Williston, Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo fire departments went to Oregon in September, traveling with three fire trucks, two support vehicles and a command trailer. Gov. Doug Burgum approved the help under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between all 50 states.

“The crew jumped on every mission assigned to them, even with the long hot days and some chilly nights in the tent,” said Williston Fire Chief Jason Catrambone, who led the team. “Over 13 days, we performed many different tasks that were new to those of us who had never been on a large wildland fire before."