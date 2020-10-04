North Dakota Firefighter's Museum Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

Firefighters from Regent and Underwood are being inducted into the North Dakota Firefighter's Museum Hall of Fame in Garrison.

Terry Hartman served with the Regent Rural Fire Department from 1979 until his retirement last year. He was a fire chief and training officer over that span.

Oliver Repnow has been active since 1980 with Underwood Fire & Ambulance and Nodak Speedway Fire/Rescue. He's been a chief, fire district board member, North Dakota Firefighter's Association president and North Dakota EMS Association board member.

The induction ceremony and banquet is Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Garrison City Auditorium, beginning with an open house at the museum at 4:30 p.m. The museum also will be recognizing 2019 inductees Jay Wolsky of Carrington and John Hocking of Minot. Tickets are $25; for children 12 and under, $10.

Reservations and tickets can be obtained by contacting McKaila Behles at 701-463-2345 or at ndfm@restel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0