North Dakota, federal government wade into DAPL shutdown court battle

The state of North Dakota on Monday urged a federal appeals court to halt the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline while its developer appeals a judge's order to turn off the line and empty it of oil until its environmental soundness is proven.

Meanwhile, federal officials who permitted the pipeline notified the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that they, too, plan to oppose the judge's order.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg a week ago ordered the pipeline be shut down during a lengthy environmental review that he previously ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct. The study is expected to take more than a year.

The ruling came in a four-year-old lawsuit spearheaded by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which fears a potential spill from the line could contaminate the Missouri River, which the tribe uses for drinking, fishing and religious practices. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer and the Corps maintain the pipeline is safe.