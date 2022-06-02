North Dakota farmer out of prison in Ukraine, but status unclear

North Dakota farmer Kurt Groszhans is no longer jailed in war-torn Ukraine, but his status is unclear.

“Mr. Groszhans is no longer in prison; however he is still in Ukraine," said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. "We continue to work with his family, our State Department and Ukrainian officials in regard to his fair treatment and safety.”

Hoeven's office said the senator met with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and briefed her on the situation and the need to ensure Groszhans is treated fairly and is safe.

The senator's office did not say where the information on Groszhans came from, and did not offer additional details "out of respect for his family’s wishes and for security reasons."

Groszhans, who is from the Ashley area, decided to in 2017 to move to Ukraine, where his ancestors are from. His farming venture there with a law professor who became a high-ranking Ukrainian government official collapsed in acrimony and accusations, culminating in his arrest last November on charges of plotting to assassinate his former business partner, according to The Associated Press.

His family and supporters say the accusations are bogus and designed to silence Groszhans' claims of corruption in Ukraine. Fears for his safety were enhanced when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0