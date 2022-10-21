North Dakota farmer jailed in Ukraine back home

A North Dakota farmer jailed for nearly a year in Ukraine is safely back in the state, North Dakota's two U.S. senators announced Friday.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., offered no details on the return of Kurt Groszhans.

“The events that led to Kurt’s North Dakota homecoming are sensitive," Cramer said in a statement to the Tribune. "He has asked everyone to respect his privacy at this time. I intend to do that.”

Hoeven's office said, "Out of respect for the family’s wishes, we aren’t able to provide additional details at this time."

Groszhans said in a statement that “I am grateful to be home after this horrible ordeal," The Associated Press reported. "My family and supporters worked tirelessly over a long period of time to make this happen and it was nice to be able to celebrate my birthday on North Dakota soil."

Groszhans, who is from the Ashley area, decided to in 2017 to move to Ukraine, where his ancestors are from. His farming venture there with a law professor who became a high-ranking Ukrainian government official collapsed in acrimony and accusations, culminating in his arrest last November on charges of plotting to assassinate his former business partner, according to the AP.

His family and supporters said the accusations were bogus and designed to silence Groszhans' claims of corruption in Ukraine.

The AP reported that Groszhans in his statement said, "“The fact they refused to classify me as a wrongful detainee was an unfortunate and politically cowardly act that cost me almost a year of my life."

Fears for Groszhans' safety were enhanced when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Hoeven in June said Groszhans was no longer jailed in the war-torn country, but the farmer remained in Ukraine and his status was unclear.

Cramer and Hoeven on Friday said Groszhans was back in North Dakota with family and friends.