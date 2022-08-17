 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota fall turkey season set

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is making 3,975 fall turkey season licenses available, 150 more than last year.

Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties remains closed to hunting because of a low turkey population.

Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, can apply for a license through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Sept. 7.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply for any remaining licenses.

The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through next Jan. 1.

