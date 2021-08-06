North Dakota expecting $10M through settlement for largest spill in state history

North Dakota is expected to collect $10 million through a settlement with Summit Midstream, the operator of a pipeline that leaked 29 million gallons of produced water north of Williston in 2014 and 2015.
The incident occurred over the course of five months and was the largest oil patch spill in North Dakota history. It was also the largest inland spill in U.S. history of produced water, a byproduct of oil production that can contaminate land and water.
The 29 million gallon volume, revealed in criminal charges and a lawsuit filed against Summit this week, is 10 times greater than previously thought.
The federal and state governments are involved in the legal battle against Summit, and several settlements totaling $35 million filed simultaneously with the charges and suit would resolve those cases. The settlement related to the lawsuit requires a 30-day public comment period and court approval.
Summit has already agreed to pay the proposed dollar amounts.
The federal government is expected to receive $25 million through the agreements and would deposit the money into the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund. The U.S. Coast Guard administers the fund, and the money can be used to clean up oil spills, said Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice.
The money the state receives would go toward several things but primarily to environmental restoration efforts. Summit would pay the money over the course of six years.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is expected to receive $7.5 million. Up to half that amount could go toward projects proposed to the agency by Summit. Often such projects are things such as boat ramps that benefit the public, said Jennifer Skjod, spokesperson for Environmental Quality.
Some of the penalty money would end up in a fund the Legislature established this year at the department's request to pay for cleanup of contaminated sites such as gas stations and dry cleaners, she said.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission is slated to receive $2.5 million, which would go into a fund for plugging and cleaning up abandoned wells in the oil fields, said Katie Haarsager, spokesperson for the Department of Mineral Resources. The department is an arm of the commission.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is to receive $52,000 to pay for assessment and restoration planning costs.
The spill occurred from a small gathering pipeline, and produced water leaked into Blacktail Creek. Water from the creek eventually flows into the Missouri River.
Produced water is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites, and the fluid that leaked included contaminants such as oil, chloride, sodium, arsenic and benzene, among others, according to court documents.
Early signs such as a drop in pressure indicated that a leak might have occurred, but the company did not report the spill until five months later in January 2015 after a Summit contractor noticed that the creek was flowing even as the surrounding landscape was frozen. The salty water had a lower freezing point than freshwater.
Summit said this week that it accepts responsibility for the spill and has already spent $75 million on improvements to its systems and cleanup efforts.
Once final, the settlements the company has agreed to pay would be among the largest in North Dakota history for an environmental problem.
The state of North Dakota and city of Mandan reached a $30 million settlement in 2004 with the BNSF Railway 20 years after a massive diesel spill was discovered under the Mandan rail yard.
The city’s and state’s effort to clean up that spill recovered 770,000 gallons of the fuel. The project wrapped up last year.
