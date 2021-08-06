North Dakota expecting $10M through settlement for largest spill in state history

The spill occurred from a small gathering pipeline, and produced water leaked into Blacktail Creek. Water from the creek eventually flows into the Missouri River.

Produced water is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites, and the fluid that leaked included contaminants such as oil, chloride, sodium, arsenic and benzene, among others, according to court documents.

Early signs such as a drop in pressure indicated that a leak might have occurred, but the company did not report the spill until five months later in January 2015 after a Summit contractor noticed that the creek was flowing even as the surrounding landscape was frozen. The salty water had a lower freezing point than freshwater.

Summit said this week that it accepts responsibility for the spill and has already spent $75 million on improvements to its systems and cleanup efforts.

Once final, the settlements the company has agreed to pay would be among the largest in North Dakota history for an environmental problem.