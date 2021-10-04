North Dakota Environmental Conference set Thursday

The inaugural North Dakota Environmental Conference is set for Thursday at the National Energy Center of Excellence at Bismarck State College.

The Upper Midwest Section of the Air & Waste Management Association is hosting the event from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Keynote speakers are North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality division directors Jim Semerad and Karl Rockeman.

More information and registration is at https://www.awma-ums.org/calendar/inaugural-north-dakota-regional-environmental-conference. The cost is $35 for association members and $50 for nonmembers.

