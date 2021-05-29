North Dakota energy leaders contemplate how to achieve carbon neutral goal

Projects pop up

Just one major carbon capture system is operating in the state, at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. For years, carbon dioxide from the facility has been piped into Saskatchewan, where it’s injected into old oil fields to boost oil production. That process is known as enhanced oil recovery.

Technology continues to advance and public pressure has grown to act on climate change, and as a result more and more companies are proposing carbon capture projects in North Dakota.

“I feel like we are on the verge of seeing wide-scale commercial deployment,” Gorecki said. “We are not quite there yet, but I will be over the moon, thrilled.”

The technology looks different for each industry. Ethanol plants, for example, produce a nearly pure stream of carbon dioxide that requires minimal processing before it’s injected underground.

The carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants must be separated out from the rest of the facility’s exhaust gas first, upping the intricacy and cost of such projects. A carbon capture project at an ethanol plant might cost tens of millions of dollars, whereas a project at a coal plant could be $1 billion or more.