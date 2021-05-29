North Dakota energy leaders contemplate how to achieve carbon neutral goal

Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the end of the decade has prompted a lot of chatter among leaders of energy companies, and state officials are thinking about how to encourage them to reduce their businesses’ carbon footprints.
The challenge Burgum issued earlier this month at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck was met with a mixed reaction.
On one hand, big players in the Bakken oil patch “totally got what we said and were thrilled by what we were saying,” Burgum told the Tribune editorial board in a recent visit.
The dialogue around climate change has grown in recent years, particularly as younger generations demand action. Increasing numbers of investors are becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of the projects they fund, and some major oil producers are setting policies and goals to clean up their operations.
“It’s a lot different than it was a couple years ago,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford told the editorial board.
On the other hand, some working in North Dakota’s oil industry took the governor’s announcement to mean they’d have to comply with more regulations.
“Their reaction was, ‘Oh, this is a new form of gas capture and every company has to get to carbon neutral or carbon negative,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said at his May press briefing, referencing state rules aimed at curbing the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil fields. “That’s not what he laid out. What he laid out was a vision for the state to reach those targets.”
Burgum was adamant in his announcement that North Dakota work toward carbon neutrality through “innovation, not regulation,” a mantra he’s used numerous times throughout his four years as governor.
Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden both have used regulation as part of their approach to curb climate change. Their plans to crack down on emissions have drawn the ire of North Dakota’s coal and oil industries and numerous state officials.
Burgum, a Republican, characterized the Democrats’ approach as “starving capital to fossil fuel industries.”
“If the federal government is going to spend trillions to try to solve this problem, they should be doing the largest grants ever to fossil fuel companies,” he said. “They’ve got the biggest incentive to try to transition.”
It became clear to state officials following the petroleum conference that they’ll need to provide direction to the state’s emitters. Helms said he pulled up a blank spreadsheet on his computer a few days later and got to work brainstorming ideas.
“We’re going to be trying to talk to anybody who builds new energy production facilities to be looking at carbon capture,” he said.
Storage potential
To reach carbon neutrality, North Dakota needs to strike a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions it contains or offsets in some way.
One of the key ways other states and major corporations with similar goals seek to achieve their targets is by cutting fossil fuel use. Strategies vary, but bolstering energy efficiency and renewable energy often are part of their plans.
Burgum has laid out a different approach to maintain strong oil and coal industries in North Dakota while working toward the goal. He says the way to do that is largely through capturing industries’ carbon emissions and injecting them underground to store in layers of rock.
He’s also eager for North Dakota to take in carbon dioxide from other states, along the lines of a recently announced project by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions to collect the emissions from ethanol plants across the Upper Midwest and pipe them to North Dakota for storage.
Some in North Dakota’s environmental community are skeptical of Burgum’s strategy, though they are thrilled by the goal he set. A Sierra Club representative told the Tribune the day of Burgum’s announcement that technology to manage carbon emissions is unproven, and pointed to a recent trial at a coal plant elsewhere in the country that ran billions of dollars over budget. The state would be better off focusing on steps such as building out more renewable energy projects and electric vehicle charging stations, said Wayde Schafer, spokesman for the organization in North Dakota.
The head of the research institution that’s spent two decades studying the potential for carbon capture and storage technology in North Dakota acknowledged renewables and efficiency are important too in addressing climate change.
North Dakota, though, has something else going for it, said Charles Gorecki, CEO of the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota. It has the right geology for carbon storage, and it was the first state to secure authority from the federal government to oversee that process in 2018.
“We are in a unique situation,” Gorecki said. “Not all places in the United States can do that.”
Research from EERC and its partners shows that rocks deep below the North Dakota prairie have the ability to store between 76 billion and 252 billion tons of carbon dioxide. The state’s major sources of emissions such as coal-fired power plants and ethanol plants produce a combined 30 million tons annually.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the state’s total annual carbon emissions at 56 million tons. That figure includes sources beyond what the energy sector produces, such as vehicle emissions.
Burgum envisions agriculture will play a role in reaching his goal, as certain agricultural techniques can lead to more carbon being stored in soil. But so far, the focus in North Dakota is on capturing emissions from industrial facilities and sending them into rock layers that make up a geological area known as the Williston Basin.
“You can imagine it as a bowl or, maybe more accurately, a dinner plate because it’s so wide,” Gorecki said. "The center is by Williston. The edges of the bowl are over by Grand Forks and Fargo."
A number of rock layers within the basin show potential for storage, Gorecki said. They have to have the right characteristics: be several thousand feet deep, be able to maintain the right pressure, and be surrounded by other rock that’s so dense it acts as a seal, trapping the carbon dioxide underground so that it never migrates upward into the atmosphere.
The basin is deepest in western North Dakota. Gorecki estimated carbon storage could occur as far east as Jamestown before the desired rock layers become too shallow to make a project feasible.
Projects pop up
Just one major carbon capture system is operating in the state, at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. For years, carbon dioxide from the facility has been piped into Saskatchewan, where it’s injected into old oil fields to boost oil production. That process is known as enhanced oil recovery.
Technology continues to advance and public pressure has grown to act on climate change, and as a result more and more companies are proposing carbon capture projects in North Dakota.
“I feel like we are on the verge of seeing wide-scale commercial deployment,” Gorecki said. “We are not quite there yet, but I will be over the moon, thrilled.”
The technology looks different for each industry. Ethanol plants, for example, produce a nearly pure stream of carbon dioxide that requires minimal processing before it’s injected underground.
The carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants must be separated out from the rest of the facility’s exhaust gas first, upping the intricacy and cost of such projects. A carbon capture project at an ethanol plant might cost tens of millions of dollars, whereas a project at a coal plant could be $1 billion or more.
The first of the new projects likely to come to fruition is at Red Trail Energy, an ethanol plant near Richardton. Gorecki expects the facility will begin injecting its carbon emissions underground within the next year. Ethanol plants are eager to pursue the technology in part because a lower carbon footprint makes their fuel more attractive to markets that seek to lower the carbon intensity of their transportation sector, as is the case in California.
Minnkota Power Cooperative has been working to secure investors for Project Tundra, an effort to capture emissions from its Milton R. Young Station near Center. The company has not yet made a final decision to move forward with a decision to retrofit the coal plant.
Blue Flint Ethanol near Underwood is developing a project as well, and the EERC has done initial research into the potential for carbon capture at Coal Creek Station next door. Great River Energy plans to close the coal plant, but a potential buyer has emerged and expressed interest in carbon capture.
Last month, Basin Electric filed an application with state regulators to build a 7-mile pipeline connecting its Great Plains Synfuels Plant to six proposed injection wells nearby. The project, like all the others planned for North Dakota, would take advantage of a federal tax credit for carbon storage.
That tax credit applies to enhanced oil recovery projects as well. The process is another means by which Burgum envisions reaching carbon neutrality.
Denbury Resources is planning a massive operation to inject carbon dioxide into the Cedar Creek Anticline that straddles the Montana-North Dakota border.
Oil production started there decades ago in vertical wells created before horizontal drilling became the industry norm. Gorecki said producers could initially extract about 15% of the oil in the rock from those wells, then another 20% through flooding the reservoir with water to build up pressure.
By injecting carbon dioxide, the oil swells and its viscosity is reduced, making the oil flow more easily up to the earth’s surface. A producer can then extract another 15%.
The Denbury project got put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, but the company is now gearing up to build a pipeline that will carry carbon dioxide produced at several Wyoming gas plants through Montana and into Slope and Bowman counties to extend the life of the oil fields there.
The EERC has worked with several companies on pilot projects to see if they can modify the process to replicate the results in the Bakken, where the pores in the rock are far tighter.
“It’s a humongous potential,” Gorecki said.
One option is injecting natural gas produced from the Bakken back underground, as it works much in the same way carbon dioxide does to free up oil. That has the added benefit of reducing flaring, though the state doesn’t produce enough gas to make such a technique feasible across the entire Bakken region, Gorecki said.
He anticipates a larger pilot project to take place within the next couple years to gauge the feasibility in the Bakken.
The EERC supports Burgum’s challenge to the industry to make the state carbon neutral, Gorecki said.
“It’s a big endeavor,” he said. “It’s really going to take a big effort by industry to realize that goal.”
Helms oversees the Department of Mineral Resources, which is tasked with regulating the carbon injection process. Right now, he has just one employee dedicated to the task.
He spoke with the governor’s office about the goal recently and realized he’ll need to beef up his staff.
“I came back and told my carbon storage guy he was the man,” Helms said, chuckling as he recalled what he asked the worker next. “Did he need some help?”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.