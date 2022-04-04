 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota EMS Association holding convention

More than 600 emergency medical personnel are expected in Bismarck later this week for the 46th annual convention of the North Dakota EMS Association.

The event is Thursday through Saturday at the Ramkota Hotel and the Bismarck Event Center. Attendees will obtain continuing education, and there will be more than 50 exhibitors showcasing products.

Members of the public can view the EMS equipment and other displays in the Event Center exhibit hall from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

For more information go to www.ndemsa.org.

