Elk hunting licenses are up and moose licenses down in North Dakota for a second straight year.

A bighorn sheep hunting season also is tentatively scheduled again, but it depends on the sheep population. A final decision won't be made until late summer.

Elk, moose and bighorn lottery licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license through the lottery in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 603 elk licenses available for the fall hunt, an increase of 40 from last year. There are 257 moose licenses available, a drop of 147.

Elk licenses are up due to a stable-to-increasing population, with licenses increasing in Units E1E and E1W and remaining the same in Units E2, E3, E4 and E6.

Moose licenses in Units M6 and M8 remain the same, and licenses in M5 are up slightly. But licenses in Units M9, M10 and M11 are reduced due to a decrease in the moose population, a decline in hunter success and a winter tick outbreak last spring. Units M4 and M1C will remain closed due to a continued downward moose population trend in the northeastern part of the state.

The status of the bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed. The season was closed in 2015 due to a bacterial pneumonia outbreak. Game and Fish reinstated hunting the following year.

Bighorn applicants must apply for a license at the same time as moose and elk, but not for a specific unit. Once total licenses are determined for each unit in late summer, the bighorn lottery will be held and successful applicants contacted to select a hunting unit. Those who are not selected will not receive a refund. Successful applicants will not receive a refund if a season isn't held.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep license applications are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

New licenses

North Dakota anglers, trappers and hunters are reminded that new licenses are required beginning April 1, which is this coming Saturday.

Licenses can be purchased online at the Game and Fish website. Once the license is processed, hunters and anglers can print a hard copy and/or download the license to a smartphone or mobile device. Licenses also be purchased at more than 140 vendor locations throughout the state.

The 2023-24 small game, fishing and furbearer licenses are effective April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.