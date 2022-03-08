North Dakota elk and moose licenses set; sheep season to be decided later

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is offering more elk licenses but fewer moose licenses this year.

A bighorn sheep hunting season also is tentatively scheduled, depending on the sheep population. The status of that season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed. The season was closed in 2015 due to a bacterial pneumonia outbreak.

The state is making 563 elk licenses available for the fall hunt, an increase of 40 from last year. There are 404 moose licenses available, a decrease of 70. Moose units M4 and M1C will remain closed due to a continued downward population trend in the northeastern part of the state.

Officials have created a new bighorn sheep hunting unit, B5, by splitting Unit B4 to distribute the harvest of rams more efficiently.

Bighorn applicants must apply for a license at the same time as moose and elk, but not for a specific unit. Once total licenses are determined for each unit in late summer, the bighorn lottery will be held and successful applicants contacted to select a hunting unit. Those who are not selected will not receive a refund. Successful applicants will not receive a refund if a season isn't held.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep license applications are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is March 23. Elk, moose and bighorn lottery licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license through the lottery in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

Hunter success during the 2021 season was 65% for elk, 80% for bighorn sheep and 90% for moose, according to Game and Fish statistics.

The agency issued four bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. Four of the five hunters harvested a ram.

The department issued 470 moose licenses last year, and 448 hunters harvested 405 animals -- 163 bulls and 242 cows/calves.

The department issued 532 elk licenses, and 462 hunters harvested 301 elk -- 158 bulls and 143 cows/calves.

