North Dakota early Canada goose season nears

North Dakota’s fall hunting seasons are on the horizon, with early Canada goose season getting underway next week.

Hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce numbers of locally breeding Canada geese, which remain high.

Opening day is Monday, Aug. 15, in all three zones. Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River Zone, Sept. 15 in the Western Zone and Sept. 22 in the Eastern Zone. Limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession, unchanged from last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Limits and shooting hours are different from the regular season, while the zone boundaries remain the same. Shooting hours for early Canada goose are half an hour before sunrise to sunset daily.

Licensing requirements are the same as last year.

Residents need a $5 early Canada goose license and a general game and habitat license. Residents 16 and older need a small game license. Nonresidents need only a $50 early Canada goose license, and the license is valid statewide without counting against the 14-day regular season license.

Harvest Information Program certification is required, and hunters 16 and older need a federal duck stamp beginning Sept. 1. Those who HIP-registered to hunt the spring light goose conservation season in North Dakota do not have to register again, as it is required in each state only once per year.

HIP registration is a cooperative program designed to determine a sample of hunters from which to measure the harvest of migratory birds for management purposes.

Waterfowl rest areas, which are closed to hunting during the regular season, are open during the early season. Most land in the rest areas is private, so hunters may need access permission from landowners.

Licenses can be purchased online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. More information on season rules also can be found there.