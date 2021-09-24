North Dakota duck hunters face subpar wetland conditions as season opens

Duck hunters taking to the field this weekend during the start of North Dakota's waterfowl season can expect only poor-to-fair wetland conditions throughout the state, according to the Game and Fish Department.
The agency's annual fall wetland survey, released Thursday, indicates the number of duck hunting wetlands are down statewide about 44% from last fall. They're about 45% below the 2003-2020 average, according to Migratory Game Bird Biologist Andy Dinges.
“We are experiencing fall wetland conditions similar to what occurred from 2006-08, which was our last prolonged dry period throughout the state,” he said.
Last year's fall wetland survey indicated fair-to-good wetland conditions for duck hunting throughout the state. But a dry winter ensued, and wetland conditions deteriorated in the spring due to minimal snowmelt. Drought followed during the summer. Despite improvement in recent weeks, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows extreme drought still covering more than half of North Dakota. And all but the very southeastern corner of the state remains in some form of drought.
“We have received some much-needed rainfall in the last month or so, but it hasn’t been enough to really improve wetland conditions,” Dinges said. “Most of the state has only received about 50-75% of normal precipitation since last year when the fall wetland survey was conducted.”
Northeastern North Dakota has the highest number of duck hunting wetlands this fall but is still about 30% below average, according to Dinges. The south central region also is faring a little better and is only about 17% below the long-term average, he said. But all other regions of the state are experiencing conditions that are at least 50% below average.
“Most of the remaining wetlands are in fair-to-good shape, but hunters should certainly expect mud margins around wetlands, possibly making hunting more difficult,” Dinges said.
North Dakota’s waterfowl hunting season opens for residents Saturday, while nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in the state a week later. The quality of the hunt is largely determined by weather conditions and migration patterns.
The number of duck broods observed during the annual Game and Fish mid-July survey was the lowest in nearly three decades, and this year's fall duck flight is expected to be down 36% from last year, according to Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird management supervisor. The fall duck flight estimate is based on the breeding population, duckling production and adult survival between spring and fall.
There's still the potential for good hunting, Dinges said, adding that “Hunters should always scout because of ever-changing conditions and distribution of waterfowl."
Duck and goose hunting is big business in North Dakota -- resident waterfowl hunters spend an estimated $20 million annually, according to state Tourism Division data.
The hot, dry conditions this summer have led to more than 2,200 wildfires in North Dakota -- more than double last year's total. The 123,500 acres that have been blackened are more than 10 times what burned in all of last year. Game and Fish urges hunters to be aware of the daily fire danger index issued by the National Weather Service. They're also encouraged to bring a shovel, fire extinguisher, extra water and heavy fabric as an extra precaution.
“Hunters should also be cautious driving off-trail to avoid soft spots, and while encountering areas of tall vegetation that could be a fire hazard,” Dinges said.
Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Aside from Kidder County, all western and central North Dakota counties continue to have fire restrictions in place.
All western and central counties were in the high or very high wildfire risk category on Friday, with low humidity and breezy conditions expected. The National Weather Service state forecast calls for weekend high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with no precipitation.
The fall wetland survey is conducted in mid-September just prior to the waterfowl hunting season to provide an assessment of conditions duck hunters can expect. Duck hunting wetlands are classified as seasonal and semi-permanent wetlands.
For more details on the waterfowl season, go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.