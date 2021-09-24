North Dakota duck hunters face subpar wetland conditions as season opens

Duck hunters taking to the field this weekend during the start of North Dakota's waterfowl season can expect only poor-to-fair wetland conditions throughout the state, according to the Game and Fish Department.

The agency's annual fall wetland survey, released Thursday, indicates the number of duck hunting wetlands are down statewide about 44% from last fall. They're about 45% below the 2003-2020 average, according to Migratory Game Bird Biologist Andy Dinges.

“We are experiencing fall wetland conditions similar to what occurred from 2006-08, which was our last prolonged dry period throughout the state,” he said.

Last year's fall wetland survey indicated fair-to-good wetland conditions for duck hunting throughout the state. But a dry winter ensued, and wetland conditions deteriorated in the spring due to minimal snowmelt. Drought followed during the summer. Despite improvement in recent weeks, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows extreme drought still covering more than half of North Dakota. And all but the very southeastern corner of the state remains in some form of drought.