North Dakota Department of Transportation launches mobile app

The North Dakota Department of Transportation on Tuesday launched a mobile app that enables people to conduct various driver's license and motor vehicle transactions on any mobile device or tablet.

The ND Drive app can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

“Our goal is to provide our customers the best service possible and make transactions more seamless," Transportation Director Bill Panos said. "We feel this app will help us reach this goal and provide another alternative to in-person appointments.”

The app will enable motorists to renew or request a replacement driver's license or ID card, obtain a driving record, schedule a driving test and pay reinstatement fees.

Motor vehicle customers will be able to renew their motor vehicle registration, apply for a 30-day temporary registration, renew a Mobility Impaired Placard, and more.

The app also enables users to update their permanent address or email on file.

ND Drive replaces the ND Renewals app as the transportation department's official customer service app. For more information go to dot.nd.gov.

