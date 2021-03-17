North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party chairwoman won't seek 4th term

Oversen, a Fargo attorney, said she and her now-husband made the decision two years ago that this would be her last term.

Oversen in her statement touted numerous successes under her tenure, including the party improving its finances, building relationships with tribal leaders, and recruiting and supporting "historically high numbers of women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ candidates."

The party has struggled at the ballot box in recent years, however.

In the November 2020 general election, all incumbent Republican state Capitol officeholders cruised to victory. A Democrat has not held a statewide office at the Capitol since 2009. North Dakota also has an all-GOP congressional delegation.

Republicans in November also grew their power in the Legislature, where Democrats have dwindled to one of their smallest minorities. Three Senate Democrats lost their reelection bids to Republicans, who also picked up an open House seat, increasing their supermajority to 40-7 in the Senate and 80-14 in the House. Republicans won 65 of 69 races.