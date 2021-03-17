 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party chairwoman won't seek 4th term

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party chairwoman won't seek 4th term

{{featured_button_text}}
062020-nws-oversen1.jpg

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen announced Wednesday that she will not seek a fourth two-year term.

Oversen, a Fargo attorney, said she and her now-husband made the decision two years ago that this would be her last term.

Oversen in her statement touted numerous successes under her tenure, including the party improving its finances, building relationships with tribal leaders, and recruiting and supporting "historically high numbers of women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ candidates."

The party has struggled at the ballot box in recent years, however. 

In the November 2020 general election, all incumbent Republican state Capitol officeholders cruised to victory. A Democrat has not held a statewide office at the Capitol since 2009. North Dakota also has an all-GOP congressional delegation.

Republicans in November also grew their power in the Legislature, where Democrats have dwindled to one of their smallest minorities. Three Senate Democrats lost their reelection bids to Republicans, who also picked up an open House seat, increasing their supermajority to 40-7 in the Senate and 80-14 in the House. Republicans won 65 of 69 races.

"Too often, we only look to electoral results to measure the 'success' in politics," Oversen said, adding that success also can mean "changing the conversation, bringing new voices to the table, and building and maintaining an infrastructure that will outlast your time of service." 
 
  
  
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News