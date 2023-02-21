North Dakota bucked the trend of sinking wage growth in the nine-state Midwest and Plains region in 2022, according to a monthly survey of supply managers.

Regional average inflation-adjusted wage growth sank by 2.2% last year, according to Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions survey for January. But North Dakota's average hourly wage rate in 2022 expanded by 3.3%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Still, North Dakota's overall business conditions index in January fell for a second straight month, to 38.1 from 45.8 in December and 53.5 in November. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

The overall regional index slipped to 47 from 47.1 in December and 48 in November.

"This marked the lowest January reading for the overall ... index since 2008, the beginning of the Great Recession,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey. “The overall Business Conditions Index has now declined for eight of the past nine months. Approximately 60% of supply managers expect the economy to slump into a recession in 2023.”

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose from 23 in December but to a still-weak 25 last month.

“Supply managers named supply delays and disruptions as their firm’s greatest threats for 2023,” Goss said.

Components of North Dakota's index for January were: new orders at 43.1, production or sales at 46.8, delivery lead time at 50.2, employment at 22.4 and inventories at 27.9.

Survey data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.