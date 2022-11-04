North Dakota deer opener arrives; hunters asked to help with CWD surveillance

State wildlife officials are urging deer hunters to help with a chronic wasting disease surveillance program as North Dakota's 16 ½-day gun season gets underway.

The season opens at noon Friday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. It's important to the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for about five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish Department and state Tourism Division data. That equates to tens of millions of dollars annually.

The state made 64,200 licenses available this year, down 11% from last year due in large part to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in western North Dakota deer in 2021. Game and Fish hasn't reported any EHD cases this year, but chronic wasting -- better known as CWD -- remains a concern.

The disease that's fatal to deer is relatively new to the state but has quickly become a permanent part of the landscape and is on the verge of exponential growth. The first case in North Dakota was confirmed in a mule deer in 2009. The first case in a white-tailed deer came four years later. There have been 70 total confirmations in the past 13 years -- 56 of them, or 80%, have been documented in the past three years.

Game and Fish earlier this year announced a new plan aimed at slowing the spread of CWD that will take effect with next year's hunting season. It updates previous tactics such as disease surveillance, baiting bans, carcass movement restrictions and hunting unit license allocations. Improving land access in certain areas also is key.

The department has had a surveillance program for years that entails hunters providing deer heads to the agency for testing. That will continue this fall. Samples will be tested from deer taken from units 1, 2B, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3B2, 3C, 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Hunters are encouraged to drop off heads of adult or yearling deer at collection locations. A list can be found at https://bit.ly/3bgs2SN.

Fawns and head-shot deer can't be tested. Hunters wishing to keep the heads can bring them to a Game and Fish district office during business hours to have them sampled.

Self-sampling kits are available for hunters who wish to have their deer tested but are unable to drop the head at a collection site. Go to https://bit.ly/3tevLtr. The do-it-yourself kit enables hunters to remove the lymph nodes and ship them to the department’s wildlife health lab for testing. Results can be expected within four weeks and will be sent to a hunter's Game and Fish My Account inbox.

Whole carcasses or heads of deer taken from units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3C, 3D1, 3E2, 3F2, 4B and 4C may not be transported to a collection site outside of the unit. Exceptions are lymph nodes extracted from the deer head for the purpose of CWD testing and contained in a sealed, plastic bag; and hunters can transport whole deer carcasses between adjoining CWD carcass-restricted units.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Wednesday met with Game and Fish officials and representatives from sportsmen and livestock groups to discuss legislation that would provide $70 million per year to combat CWD. The money would be split between research and disease management, he said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would administer the funds through cooperative agreements with state and tribal wildlife agencies and agriculture departments.

“Hunting is both a longtime tradition in North Dakota and an important part of our economy," Hoeven said in a statement, adding that if the bill passes it will bolster the efforts of states and tribes to combat CWD.

More information on the disease is at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd.