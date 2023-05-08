Available North Dakota deer hunting licenses have plummeted 17% this year amid a continued decline in habitat, and following one of the harshest and prolonged winters in recent memory.

The 53,400 licenses announced by the state Game and Fish Department is the lowest number since 2016, and a further slide from the recent goal of elevating annual licenses to the 75,000 mark.

“The severity of winter conditions this year was record-setting, particularly in the eastern half of the state,” state Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said. He added that “Conservative license allocations are intended to maintain hunting opportunities while continuing to encourage (deer) population growth.”

Declining success, habitat

Game and Fish uses many factors when deciding on deer licenses, including harvest rates, winter population surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

Harvest and survey data indicate the state's deer population is declining, with easternmost hunting units most affected, according to Anderson. In western North Dakota, Game and Fish's recently concluded annual spring survey of mule deer in the Badlands indicated a population drop of 29% from last year.

Overall hunter success in 2022 was 53%, down from 57% in 2021 and 68% in 2020. Game and Fish generally considers 70% to be a successful season, though the threshold is not an absolute.

“The lower success was due, in part, to deteriorating weather conditions during the beginning of the season” last November, Anderson said. “We were met with high winds immediately followed by blizzard conditions, producing measurable snow amounts and below-normal temperatures for most of the season.”

Deer habitat continues to decline in the state due to farming practice changes and energy development. Eastern North Dakota deer hunting units have lost about 70% of Conservation Reserve Program grass cover and other habitat over the past couple of decades, according to Game and Fish. CRP is a federal program that pays landowners to take erodible land out of production to protect it and to create wildlife habitat.

“If CRP contracts continue to expire, by 2026, 85% of the once 3.4 million acres that were present in 2007 will be lost,” Anderson said.

Licenses yo-yo

Deer licenses in North Dakota in the first decade of the 2000s routinely surpassed 100,000 and at times approached 150,000, including in 2007, when 148,550 licenses were made available. Since that period the loss of habitat along with three straight harsh winters beginning in 2009 cut into the deer population. The acceleration of chronic wasting disease in recent years is another concern.

Game and Fish in the mid-2010s set a goal of returning to 75,000 annual licenses by 2020. The agency came close to the mark, issuing 68,650 licenses in 2020 and 72,200 in 2021. But licenses have slid backward the past two years due in part to significant and prolonged drought in 2021 as well as an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in central and western North Dakota deer that year.

Drought diminished last year, and no EHD cases were identified due to different environmental factors last fall, but "There could have been some longer-term effects (from the 2021 issues) that definitely can be a factor," Anderson said. "With wildlife it's never just one thing; it compounds."

Whether licenses will increase in coming years will depend largely on weather and habitat, according to the wildlife chief.

"The biggest thing is, Mother Nature is going to need to give us some help," he said. "We get another winter like this and we'll be struggling as far as wildlife goes. But really it's habitat -- habitat is going to tell you how fast they bounce back."

It's difficult now to set a numerical license goal, according to Anderson.

"If we can increase habitat across North Dakota so that deer are spread out and there are more of them, we can handle a higher license allocation," he said. "If habitat continues to decline, and we get to 75,000, it might be the deer population is too big for the habitat we have."

The goal now, Anderson said, "is always have maximum hunting opportunity out there ... for the habitat on the landscape."

2023 season

North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season opens Nov. 10 at noon and continues through Nov. 26. Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader licenses can apply online through the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. The deadline is June 7.

Residents ages 11, 12 and 13 who hold a youth antlerless white-tailed license are no longer restricted to the youth deer season. A new state law allows the license to be valid during the regular deer gun season. House Bill 1233 passed the House 87-3 and the Senate 45-0, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed it into law.

Deer hunting is a multimillion-dollar contributor to North Dakota's economy annually. Each hunter spends hundreds of dollars daily and averages nearly five days in the field, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.