North Dakota deer hunters enjoy good season in 2020; future license numbers look promising

Deer hunters in North Dakota last year as a group had their best season in five years, and state wildlife officials say they're boosting their goal for a new standard for license numbers.
The state issued 68,650 deer gun licenses last year. A total of 58,146 hunters killed 39,322 deer during last November’s 2020 deer gun season, according to a state Game and Fish Department survey. Overall hunter success was 68%, up from 64% the previous year and the average over the previous 10 years of 62%.
Deer hunter success fell below the state’s threshold for a “good” season for the 12th consecutive year.
“The 70% (threshold) is still a gauge we use. It’s not an absolute, though,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. “If we have 68% success like we did last year, that is still an overall good deer season.”
Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 67%, and for antlerless whitetail 63%. Mule deer buck success was 81%, and for mule deer does it was 83%.
Success rates typically are higher for mulies.
“Mule deer feel quite comfortable being able to see their predator, or hunter, from about 100 yards,” Williams said. “They can utilize the rough terrain for escape cover quite well and don’t boogie over into the next county like some whitetail deer do. Long story short, they are not as cagey as whitetail deer.”
Hunters with any-antlered or any-antlerless licenses generally harvest white-tailed deer, as those licenses are predominantly in units with mostly whitetails. Buck hunters had a success rate of 70%, while doe hunters had a success rate of 69%.
All of the percentages were up from the previous year.
Hunters last fall spent an average of 4.8 days in the field -- also up slightly over 2019. Resident hunters spend $136 per day and nonresident hunters $226 daily, according to state Tourism Division data -- making deer hunting a multimillion-dollar contributor to the state’s economy each year.
Future licenses
North Dakota has experienced a loss of wildlife habitat in recent years due to oil development and reduced grassland areas resulting from changes in farming practices. Game and Fish in recent years has been moving toward a goal of 75,000 annual deer licenses -- half the number issued in the heyday of deer populations in the mid-2000s.
“We are in the process of updating our new five-year deer goals and will have some numbers by next November,” Williams said. “We are still at a point where we are trying to manage for more deer on the landscape. So our goal will certainly be higher than 75,000 for the next five years.”
Game and Fish is still determining recommendations for 2021 licenses. Harvest rates are one of many factors in the decision, along with winter population surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff. License numbers typically are announced in early May.
For a more complete summary of the 2020 season, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/4665.
