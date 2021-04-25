North Dakota deer hunters enjoy good season in 2020; future license numbers look promising

Deer hunters in North Dakota last year as a group had their best season in five years, and state wildlife officials say they're boosting their goal for a new standard for license numbers.

The state issued 68,650 deer gun licenses last year. A total of 58,146 hunters killed 39,322 deer during last November’s 2020 deer gun season, according to a state Game and Fish Department survey. Overall hunter success was 68%, up from 64% the previous year and the average over the previous 10 years of 62%.

Deer hunter success fell below the state’s threshold for a “good” season for the 12th consecutive year.

“The 70% (threshold) is still a gauge we use. It’s not an absolute, though,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. “If we have 68% success like we did last year, that is still an overall good deer season.”

Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 67%, and for antlerless whitetail 63%. Mule deer buck success was 81%, and for mule deer does it was 83%.

Success rates typically are higher for mulies.