North Dakota corrects thousands of taxpayer returns impacted by federal act

State officials have finished correcting individual income tax returns for more than 23,000 North Dakotans who received unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The American Rescue Plan that Congress passed earlier this year exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxable income for taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income of less than $150,000.

“North Dakota taxable income is based on federal taxable income, so the exclusion affects North Dakota filers,” state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.

The federal plan went into effect in March, after many people had already filed their taxes. Some other states required affected residents to file amended returns. North Dakota's state tax office recalculated returns and issued refunds for full-year North Dakota residents with an individual income tax return that was filed or postmarked before April 1.

“We have worked throughout the past three months to correct tens of thousands of individual income tax returns, so that these North Dakotans saved time and expense by not needing to file an amendment,” Rauschenberger said Monday.