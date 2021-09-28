North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 28: North Walmart closes for cleaning and sanitizing

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Walmart cleaning, tests and shots.
Walmart cleaning
Walmart temporarily closed its north Bismarck store on Tuesday afternoon for cleaning and sanitizing. The store will remain closed Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The company does not have similar plans for its south Bismarck and Mandan locations. Officials told the Tribune only that the company evaluates criteria related to stores and proactively closes them for cleaning when the data "reaches certain thresholds."
Walmart did not comment about whether there had been a high number of positive COVID-19 cases among workers at the north store, citing privacy.
The company in a statement said that "Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic."
The company also said it is following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to mask-wearing, "which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."
The transmission risk in Burleigh and Morton counties is considered high, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.