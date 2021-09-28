North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 28: North Walmart closes for cleaning and sanitizing

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Walmart cleaning, tests and shots.

Walmart cleaning

Walmart temporarily closed its north Bismarck store on Tuesday afternoon for cleaning and sanitizing. The store will remain closed Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The company does not have similar plans for its south Bismarck and Mandan locations. Officials told the Tribune only that the company evaluates criteria related to stores and proactively closes them for cleaning when the data "reaches certain thresholds."

Walmart did not comment about whether there had been a high number of positive COVID-19 cases among workers at the north store, citing privacy.

The company in a statement said that "Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic."

The company also said it is following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to mask-wearing, "which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."