North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 25: State accepting broadband grant applications

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: broadband boost, food aid and more.

Broadband boost

North Dakota is accepting grant applications for American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid the state received to boost broadband infrastructure in the state.

The deadline for the first round of applications is 4 p.m. Central time on Dec. 2. Grants will be announced on Jan. 13, according to the state Information Technology department.

The money is through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, a $10 billion national effort to enable work, education and health monitoring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The $45 million for North Dakota will connect nearly 4,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

For more information, go to https://www.ndit.nd.gov/about-us/broadband. To apply, go to https://grants.nd.gov/index.do.

Internet service providers that receive money through the competitive Broadband North Dakota program are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households in need with a discount of $30 per month. Tribal households are eligible for up to $75 per month.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in communities in the region on Wednesday.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. The scheduled stops are:

Cannonball, Selfridge and Porcupine -- Time and locations to be announced.

Solen, Solen Fire Station, 306 Leah St., 1 p.m.

Fort Yates, Standing Rock CDC, 181 Agency Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Lincoln, Peace Lutheran Church, 3310 66th St. SE, 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.