North Dakota coronavirus news, July 7: Briefing set on business aid program

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, drug trial, Capitol cuisine and more.
Business briefing
The North Dakota Department of Commerce will lead a call at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday on the new Economic Resiliency Grant available to North Dakota businesses.
The $69 million effort is being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid recently approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
The Economic Resiliency Grant Program will dole out grants of up to $50,000 to help businesses implement measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A company with multiple locations can apply for up to $100,000. Commerce expects to open the application process July 24. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first served basis.
“The Department of Commerce is working together with the business community to increase safety, in order to inspire consumer confidence in the marketplace,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “This grant is one piece of a large, forward facing plan to keep North Dakota open for business.”
To receive call-in information, attendees must register as a nonmember of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce. The link is: https://www.ndchamber.com/events/details/nd-commerce-economic-resiliency-grant-business-briefing-hosted-by-gndc-233.
Sanford trial
Sanford Health in June discontinued its clinical trial into the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, citing “no efficacy in preventing” the respiratory disease for people exposed to the virus.
The South Dakota-based trial was in early stages and had just opened for enrollment about the time the University of Minnesota published its own study results that hydroxychloroquine had no benefit over a placebo as a post-exposure preventive therapy.
“After closely reviewing the new research, our clinical trial team determined that the South Dakota study is unlikely to see different results,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, Sanford Health infectious disease doctor and the study’s principal investigator. “We’re focused on our goal of advancing the science around this disease and will continue to pursue other COVID-19 research.”
Capitol Cafe
The Capitol Cafe reopened Monday with limited hours and menu offerings.
The cafeteria on the ground floor of the North Dakota Capitol was closed on April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic, after its hours and menu were reduced on March 18.
The cafe's hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
Social distancing is in place. Only credit cards and debit cards are accepted for payment -- cash is not accepted. New glass doors are to be used for entry and exit.
Daily menus are posted at nd.gov/omb/state-employee/capitol-cafe.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 343 in Burleigh County and 109 in Morton County. There have been 3,413 recoveries and 80 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 248 people have been hospitalized; 24 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 114,357 people, and conducted 204,526 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
