North Dakota confirms first coronavirus case

North Dakota has confirmed its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Doug Burgum announced late Wednesday.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed the case Wednesday in a Ward County man in his 60s.

Prior to becoming ill, the man had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease, officials said. The man has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home. A public health investigation is ongoing.

“We have been planning and preparing for this since January, and our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of all North Dakotans,” Burgum said in a statement. “With the North Dakota Department of Health and its partners at the state, local and federal levels, we are working together to stay on top of this rapidly evolving situation.”

The state health department is awaiting confirmation testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, health officials are working to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual.

The department has tested 27 individuals for COVID-19. Twelve tests came back negative, and results for 14 tests are still pending.