North Dakota clarifies poultry show order; commerce allowed to continue

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has clarified an order canceling poultry events amid a national outbreak of bird flu.

The Board of Animal Health earlier this month canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within North Dakota as a prevention measure, at the request of the North Dakota Turkey Federation.

“The order applies to co-mingling birds from different locations at a single event or sale,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said Thursday. “Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales are allowed provided that birds meet applicable livestock sale and animal health requirements.”

The use of online marketplaces are encouraged to showcase birds and avoid co-mingling, he said.

North Dakota is among nearly two dozen states with a confirmed bird flu infection in a domestic poultry flock. The case documented this week was in a backyard chicken flock in Kidder County that has since been destroyed. Burleigh County has had a documented avian influenza case in a wild snow goose.

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, and at least two commercial chicken operations, according to the Agriculture Department.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, www.aphis.usda.gov and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Any subsequent confirmations of bird flu in North Dakota will be posted at www.nd.gov/ndda/hpai. Poultry owners also can get updates on bird flu in their area from NDSU Extension by completing a survey at https://bit.ly/3IvXLhj.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

