North Dakota chief justice to seek full 10-year term

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen on Thursday formally announced that he will seek a full 10-year term.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Jensen, a former district court judge and presiding judge of the Northeast Central Judicial District, to the high court in 2017. Jensen filled the vacancy created by the resignation of Justice Carol Kapsner.

Jensen earlier this year succeeded Justice Gerald VandeWalle as chief justice. VandeWalle remains on the court but stepped back after 27 years as chief due to declining energy. The state's judiciary in December elected Jensen as chief justice to lead the high court.

Jensen has said previously that he planned to seek a full 10-year term on the court. He made it official on Thursday, saying "I am passionate about North Dakota and our Judicial System."

"I am grateful and honored by the vote of confidence my colleagues have provided to me in electing me to serve as the Chief Justice,” Jensen said in a statement. “I will use this position to continue to improve our judicial system for everyone within the State of North Dakota.”

North Dakota's judicial seats are nonpartisan.

Jensen was born in Grand Forks and attended Minnesota State University Mankato before receiving his law degree from the University of North Dakota in 1990. Jensen and his wife, Linda Bata, both of whom are attorneys and certified public accountants, practiced law for 23 years focusing on litigation. He is active with the Boy Scouts of America and local kennel clubs.

