North Dakota builds up air emissions program for oil fields

Continental asked the department to add an exception for such leaks in state rules, as long as emission control equipment is installed and operating. But the department concluded in a March decision that the language Continental proposed would lead to ambiguity and said the company's argument was unconvincing. The company also did not demonstrate flaw in the rules that would require such a change, the department said.

State officials had been concerned that accepting Continental's request would inhibit their ability to ensure oil companies were maintaining emission controls once installed, and they worried that ultimately could lead to greater emissions.

Continental also sought to address its concerns about leak detection through a lawsuit, but the state Supreme Court upheld the case's dismissal late last year, saying that the company had not exhausted its "administrative remedies."