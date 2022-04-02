North Dakota bighorn sheep near improbable benchmark as they rebound from disease

Bighorn sheep are battling back in North Dakota, rebounding from a crippling disease outbreak in the Badlands and flourishing on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The number of bighorns in the state is approaching a benchmark that seemed improbable just a few years ago, when disease was causing concerns about a potential long-term population decline.

There are almost 450 bighorns among populations managed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the National Park Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division. The next target is 500 sheep, with an end goal of about 600, according to Game and Fish Big Game Biologist Brett Wiedmann.

"If at some point we reached 600, that would be maxed out," he said. "Bighorns, if the abundance gets too high, then you really run the risk of disease."

Sheep survey

An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia eight years ago cut into the western Badlands sheep population, but the bighorns have since rebounded to reach record numbers for two straight years.

The Game and Fish Department’s 2021 bighorn sheep survey, completed by recounting lambs this month, revealed 335 bighorns in western North Dakota, up 4% from the 2020 record of 322, and 15% above the five-year average.

Biologists counted 99 rams, 175 ewes and 61 lambs. Not included in the count are about 40 sheep in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and bighorns introduced to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation two years ago.

“We were encouraged to see the count of adult rams increase to near-record levels, and adult ewes were at record numbers,” Wiedmann said. “Most encouraging was a record lamb count corresponding with a record recruitment rate.”

Recruitment refers to how many lambs become a permanent part of the herd.

The northern Badlands population increased 6% from 2020 and was the highest count on record. The herd south of Interstate 94 continues to struggle and is at its smallest size -- 12 -- since bighorns were reintroduced there in 1966. That's three fewer than last year.

The southern herd has been decimated by disease through the years, and Game and Fish hopes to eventually eliminate it and start over, transplanting bighorns from the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana. Flocks of domestic sheep in southwestern North Dakota have hampered the plans, as they can spread the pneumonia bacteria to wild sheep.

"Our fear is that rams would eventually wander over to those domestic sheep and bring those deadly pathogens back," Wiedmann said. "Better to go on standby mode until conditions change in the future."

The 30 bighorns translocated in January 2020 from Rocky Boy’s Reservation to the Fort Berthold Reservation have thrived, nearly doubling in population in just two years, to 58. State and tribal wildlife officials categorize that as "exceptional population performance."

Sheep rally

The bacterial pneumonia outbreak in Badlands sheep in 2014 killed about three dozen animals that year and a handful the next year. Game and Fish canceled the bighorn hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The agency reinstated hunting the following year but cautioned that it can take up to 15 years for disease to work its way out of a herd.

The sheep have rallied, however, and the survey has now seen an increased count for four consecutive years.

Officials saw a low prevalence of the bacteria during sheep monitoring last winter, but biologists did observe several bighorns coughing during the 2021 survey, indicating the population has not completely cleared the deadly pathogen, according to Game and Fish Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled this fall. The status of the season will be determined Sept. 1, following a summer population survey.

Game and Fish typically allocates fewer than 10 once-in-a-lifetime licenses per year. Five licenses were given out last year, including one that's traditionally auctioned off by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation to raise money for sheep management. Four hunters were successful in harvesting a ram.

Bighorn hunting is immensely popular in North Dakota, and the license lottery has set application records for four straight years, according to Wiedmann.

There were 19,127 applicants last year, according to Game and Fish Licensing Manager Randy Meissner -- meaning nearly 4,800 hunters vied for each available license doled out by the department. This year, 19,426 hunters have applied, even though there's no guarantee of a season.

