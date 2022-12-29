 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota barn listed on National Register of Historic Places

Schlafmann Barn

The Schlafmann Barn near Turtle Lake was built in 1910 for dairy cattle. 

A barn built in 1910 near Turtle Lake has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota on Wednesday announced the Schlafmann Barn's listing among properties the federal government deems worthy of preservation and recognition. The State Historical Society coordinates North Dakota nominations.

Erland Lindquist built the common barn in 1910 for dairy cattle, though the structure soon housed beef cattle, too. The barn has the unusual addition of an enclosed loading shaft on its end. 

The barn underwent renovations to better suit beef cattle after the William and Helen Schlafmann family bought the farm in 1955. The barn is still used for calving. 

The State Historical Society called the building "an excellent example of its type and attests to trends in the development of agriculture in North Dakota."

Listing on the National Register doesn't prevent owners from altering the property, restrict its use or sale, or require the establishment of times during which it must be open to the public. The listing gives prestige, provides protection from adverse effects in federally assisted projects, and provides eligibility for certain preservation financial incentives. 

Blake McCann, director of resource management and science for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, gives a tour of Peaceful Valley Ranch in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

 

