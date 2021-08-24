North Dakota attorney general seeks order resuming federal oil leasing

The North Dakota Attorney General's Office has asked a judge to order the federal government to resume holding oil lease sales after the Biden administration halted them nationwide earlier this year.
The motion filed Monday is among the latest moves in the legal battle over oil drilling on federal land. The Interior Department on Tuesday filed a brief in a separate court case related to oil leasing spelling out its timeline for resuming the quarterly sales.
The Interior Department halted leasing while it reviews its leasing program, in part to address environmental concerns. The pause has frustrated the oil industry and state officials by tying up public land in western North Dakota that could potentially be drilled one day.
"Our patience is more or less at an end," Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Tuesday at a meeting of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, one of several state entities that regulates the oil industry. He spoke before Interior's announcement later in the day.
A federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction in June preventing the Interior Department from carrying out its pause on oil and gas leasing. The department earlier this month appealed the Louisiana judge's order. It said it would resume leasing in the meantime, and on Tuesday -- a day after North Dakota filed its motion -- it announced it is directing state offices of its Bureau of Land Management to identify potential parcels of minerals to include in upcoming sales by the end of August.
North Dakota has pursued its own route in fighting the leasing pause, opting not to join the same lawsuit as other oil and gas states and instead filing a separate suit. It's asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor of North Dakota to schedule a hearing on the matter and issue an order requiring the federal government to hold lease sales canceled earlier this year and future ones.
The state maintains that federal law requires that lease sales be held at least once per quarter.
Securing a lease from the federal government is the first step an oil company must take to drill a well that touches federal minerals. It must also obtain a permit, which it can still do under the Biden administration as long as it already has a lease.
The state claims in court documents that it's already lost out on $82 million in potential revenue from taxes and royalties as a result of two canceled lease sales earlier this year.
The Interior Department's No. 2 official spoke about the leasing pause when he visited Bismarck earlier this month.
“There’s no doubt that the federal program in our view needs reform,” Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said. “There is a need to step up to the plate to deal with emissions issues, especially methane. There does need to be a leasing program that is inclusive and responsive and provides for participation from all communities.”
The department has heard comments from the public on the future of the leasing program and is preparing a report on the matter, but it has not indicated when that will be released.
