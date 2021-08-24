North Dakota attorney general seeks order resuming federal oil leasing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota has pursued its own route in fighting the leasing pause, opting not to join the same lawsuit as other oil and gas states and instead filing a separate suit. It's asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor of North Dakota to schedule a hearing on the matter and issue an order requiring the federal government to hold lease sales canceled earlier this year and future ones.

The state maintains that federal law requires that lease sales be held at least once per quarter.

Securing a lease from the federal government is the first step an oil company must take to drill a well that touches federal minerals. It must also obtain a permit, which it can still do under the Biden administration as long as it already has a lease.

The state claims in court documents that it's already lost out on $82 million in potential revenue from taxes and royalties as a result of two canceled lease sales earlier this year.

The Interior Department's No. 2 official spoke about the leasing pause when he visited Bismarck earlier this month.