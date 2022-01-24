North Dakota appeals oil and gas royalty rulings to Supreme Court

The North Dakota Supreme Court will again take up a case concerning oil and gas royalties from the development of state-owned minerals.

The state Board of University and School Lands has appealed several 2021 rulings from a lower court in a case involving Newfield Exploration Co. that has had implications for numerous other state oil and gas leases. The appeal challenges part of a 2021 law that put a limit on how far back the state can retroactively collect unpaid royalties, and it raises matters surrounding the state's relationship with Newfield.

The state previously brought a breach of contract claim against Newfield for underpaying royalties, but Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt dismissed the matter last fall. She wrote in an order that she could not find a record of a contract between Newfield and the state among the documents included in the litigation.

The state is appealing that decision "to ensure stability and add clarity to the issues," Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said in a statement.

Smith leads the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands, which is overseen by the five-member Board of University and School Lands chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum. The group better known as the Land Board has been involved in this dispute for several years.

The Supreme Court has heard other issues in the case already and released a ruling in 2019 favorable to the state, which has since sought to collect what could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid royalties from a number of oil and gas companies. At the center of the original dispute was whether companies such as Newfield could deduct transportation and gathering costs from royalties paid for the development of state-owned minerals.

The Land Board's attempts to collect the money have faced significant pushback from the oil and gas industry, which viewed the state's initial efforts as punitive. The industry backed legislation last year that capped the length of time for which the state could seek to collect unpaid royalties at seven years.

Schmidt upheld that law after it passed. The Land Board still takes issue with its retroactive applicability, as the law prohibits the state from collecting royalties owed before August 2013. The state is asking the Supreme Court to consider the matter in its appeal.

The Department of Trust Lands has estimated that the state will forgo collecting $69.4 million in royalties owed before August 2013 because of the new limit. Royalty money benefits public education through a number of trusts managed by the board and the department.

Land Board members directed their attorney to move forward with the appeal in a session closed to the public. No vote took place, Smith said. North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald said that process appears to have followed the state's open meetings laws.

"While it would have been nice to have a vote on the record, it's not required," McDonald said. "A board can act by consensus."

Newfield has been acquired by the oil and gas producer Ovintiv, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the appeal Monday.

Neither party has submitted any written arguments in the appeal to the Supreme Court. The state filed a notice of appeal last week.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

