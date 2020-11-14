North Dakota anxiously awaits Biden's climate change agenda

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make combating climate change a top priority for his administration, with a platform that has some on edge in energy-rich North Dakota while others embrace it.

The Democrat’s environmental plans reflect growing pressure from some of the American public to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and they go beyond what any previous president has proposed. Of note, Biden has called for a fracking ban on federal land and wants to direct the country toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Such efforts could have significant ramifications in North Dakota, where more than 1 million barrels per day of oil are pumped out of the ground and abundant lignite coal and wind resources generate so much electricity that half travels across power lines to other states.

A leader in North Dakota’s oil industry sees the future Biden administration pursuing one of two paths.

“Are they going to adopt the radical left agenda that wants to punish you and put you out of business, or are they going to go for a more responsible approach that recognizes the importance of American energy across the world?” asked Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.