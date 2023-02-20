Total passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in January were above the level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since it began in March 2020, though that was largely due to a big jump at Fargo's airport.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 90,709 passenger boardings last month, up 24% from last year and 1.5% higher than in January 2019, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

It's the first month since the pandemic began in which the passenger count has been higher than the compared month in 2019. If the trend continues, the industry should see a full recovery from the pandemic this year, according to Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner.

“Air service demand throughout North Dakota is significantly stronger than one year ago, and we are excited to see that the numbers are beginning to track above 2019’s prepandemic passenger counts,” he said.

All airports except Devils Lake and Jamestown saw increases in boardings over January 2022. Bismarck's increase was 18.7%, Dickinson's was 14.2% and Williston's was 34.3%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 26.8%.

Fargo and Dickinson were the only two airports to see an increase over January 2019. Dickinson's rise was 1.9%. Fargo's was 18.1%, pushing the overall state percentage increase into positive territory. Bismarck saw a decline of 10.8%, and Williston a drop of 27.1%.

Travelers in North Dakota can catch direct flights to 10 major cities: Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.