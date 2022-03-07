North Dakota airports kick off new year with passenger increase

Airline passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in January were up 73% from the same month in 2021, though they remained below levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73,117 passengers compared with 42,238 in January 2021 and 99,925 in January 2020, two months before the pandemic struck, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. The January 2019 figure was 89,709.

“Air service demand is significantly stronger than where we were one year ago; however it is also still approximately 18% below 2019’s prepandemic passenger counts,” state Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said.

“Airlines continue to cite difficulties with their ability to increase flights and capacity due to workforce shortages and fleet availability," he said. "These challenges as well as a sustained lower demand for business travel are all factors that contribute to the difficulty for passenger numbers to fully recover to prepandemic levels in the short term."

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all saw passenger increases last month, ranging from 54% in Bismarck to 154% in Dickinson. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest airport, saw an increase of 87%. Williston's rise was 72%.

All airports but Jamestown and Devils Lake saw declines from January 2019. Bismarck's drop was 25%.

Boardings in North Dakota nosedived to a historic low of about 5,000 -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic -- in April 2020, a month after the pandemic hit. They've since trended in a positive direction.

"The silver lining is that North Dakota continues to maintain excellent air service options for their communities and has done so throughout the entirety of the pandemic,” Wanner said.

