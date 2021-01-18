North Dakota airport passenger numbers drop by half during pandemic

Passenger numbers at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports last year were about half what they were in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively finished 2020 with a total of 572,093 airline passenger boardings -- a 52% plunge from the previous year and the lowest passenger count since 2003, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

After the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March, passenger numbers in April plummeted by 95%, to the lowest monthly count since record keeping began 40 years ago. Boardings have trended upward since, and last month they were 55% below the December 2019 level.

Recent growth in demand has encouraged airlines to begin slowly adding back flights and seat capacity, according to the commission. The state’s airports still provide nonstop flights to 10 destinations, three of them seasonal.