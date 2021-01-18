North Dakota airport passenger numbers drop by half during pandemic

Passenger numbers at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports last year were about half what they were in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown collectively finished 2020 with a total of 572,093 airline passenger boardings -- a 52% plunge from the previous year and the lowest passenger count since 2003, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.
After the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March, passenger numbers in April plummeted by 95%, to the lowest monthly count since record keeping began 40 years ago. Boardings have trended upward since, and last month they were 55% below the December 2019 level.
Recent growth in demand has encouraged airlines to begin slowly adding back flights and seat capacity, according to the commission. The state’s airports still provide nonstop flights to 10 destinations, three of them seasonal.
“Our airports never closed and they quickly worked to implement recommended mitigations to help ensure that a safe environment exists for those who need to travel. They were also able to accommodate emergency-related personnel and products to efficiently enter and depart our state," Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said. "As we look forward to 2021, I remain optimistic that airline passenger numbers will continue their current positive trend towards recovery.”
All of the eight airports in December saw passenger drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck was 50%, in Dickinson it was 63% and in Williston it was 70%, again worst in the state.
2020 boardings were down about 51% at the Bismarck Airport. The decline in Dickinson was 52% and in Williston 64%.
The Federal Aviation Administration last year awarded more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Bismarck airport was awarded more than $20 million.