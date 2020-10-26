North Dakota airport passenger numbers dip in September, but pandemic recovery continues

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in September dropped slightly from the previous month and were well below the previous year, but boardings still continued a slow rebound from a historic low in April linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 39,451 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state in September, down from 43,559 in August.
“September is seasonally one of our slowest months for air travel in the state of North Dakota and so as expected, we experienced a small dip in passenger volume from August,” state Aeuronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said.
Boardings in September 2019 stood at 89,287 -- 56% higher than this year. However, the 44% "retention rate" last month is the highest monthly rate since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The eight airports during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.
“Our commercial service airports have now been successfully operating during the COVID-19 pandemic for seven months, and during that time they have worked hard to ensure that a safe environment exists for the traveling public," Wanner said. "Since air transportation is also one of the safest modes of transportation, it is critical that it continues to remain a viable option for our travelers.”
North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. All of them in September saw drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck was 57%, in Dickinson it was 61% and in Williston it was 81%, again worst in the state.
Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports are down about 51% overall. They're down in Bismarck by the same percentage. The decline in Dickinson is 50% and in Williston 62%.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Bismarck airport was awarded more than $20 million.
