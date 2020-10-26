North Dakota airport passenger numbers dip in September, but pandemic recovery continues

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in September dropped slightly from the previous month and were well below the previous year, but boardings still continued a slow rebound from a historic low in April linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 39,451 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state in September, down from 43,559 in August.

“September is seasonally one of our slowest months for air travel in the state of North Dakota and so as expected, we experienced a small dip in passenger volume from August,” state Aeuronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boardings in September 2019 stood at 89,287 -- 56% higher than this year. However, the 44% "retention rate" last month is the highest monthly rate since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The eight airports during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of normal expected traffic.